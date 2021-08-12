Hexatronic Group - Interim report January – June 2021

Hexatronic has signed a binding asset purchase agreement to acquire all the telecom activities of REHAU Group – one of the main players in the German microduct market.

Hexatronic has acquired 100% of the shares in two Australian companies. Optical Solutions Australia Group is a national value-creating distributor of telecom solutions and The Fiber Optic Shop Pty Ltd designs and manufactures fiber optic products.

Hexatronic acquires 100% of the shares of H. Weterings Galgeweg BV in the Netherlands. Weterings produces ducts and tubes for the telecommunication and agriculture market.

Pernilla Lindén took office as CFO and member of the Group Management Team at Hexatronic Group as of August 9, 2021.





COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

Very strong growth and increased profitability

The strong development from the first quarter of the year was reinforced during the second, with excellent growth of 54% compared to the corresponding quarter last year, 38% of which was organic. The increase in profitability for the quarter was even stronger. EBITA increased by 90% and earnings per share rose by 102%. EBITA in the second quarter was positively affected with approximately MSEK 8 as a result of the US authorities’ decision to forgive loans related to covid-19 raised through Blue Diamond Industries, Inc.

For the current rolling 12-month period, with 35% sales growth and 11,5% EBITA, we are exceeding our goals of at least 20% growth and an EBITA margin of at least 10%. We note continued high costs for transport and raw materials for the second quarter as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Effects that we assess will persist for the rest of the year.

Our internationalization journey continues at a high pace, exemplified by the fact that the USA passed Sweden during the quarter as Hexatronic's single largest market in terms of sales over the past twelve months. Sales in North America grew by 79 % during the quarter, primarily driven by a strong underlying infrastructure market for duct. Our system sales continue to develop strongly, and we see good opportunities for further dramatic expansion.