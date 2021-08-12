checkAd

Awz Ventures to Invest Hundreds of Millions in Multi-Use Tech via New Awz X-Seed Hub Launched in Partnership with MAFAT

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - On July 20, Awz Ventures, a Canadian-based
multi-stage venture capital firm (https://www.awzventures.ca/) headed by Mr.
Yaron Ashkenazi alongside Canada's 22nd Prime Minister, The Right Honourable
Stephen J. Harper as Advisory Committee President, opened the doors to its
state-of-the-art Awz X-Seed investment and accelerator hub in Tel Aviv. Awz
X-Seed, launched in partnership with MAFAT -the Israeli Ministry of Defense's
Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D)-and other Israeli
security agencies, will invest in "pre-seed" and "inception" stage companies
developing innovative security technologies with significant commercial
applications in the civilian sector.

Awz X-Seed I closed last week, raising more than US $75M-oversubscribed from its
target of $50M-and has already identified 10 potential investment opportunities
in cloud security, quantum, aerospace, deep tech, robotics, artificial
intelligence, and cyber security. Every 18 months, Awz Ventures will raise
subsequent $75M Awz X-Seed funds to invest in its next cohort of 15 companies,
which will take up residence in the hub for enrichment and growth.

Each portfolio company will receive a non-dilutive business package including
office space in the Awz X-Seed hub and advanced marketing, business development,
and technology mentorship services provided by the hub's in-house professional
team. Portfolio companies will further benefit from Awz Ventures' business
development offices in Canada, the US, and UAE that will support the companies
in expanding their global client base. This strategy will also allow Awz X-Seed
to support its portfolio companies in accelerating their commercialization and
technology development to reach series A at a higher valuation.

Awz X-Seed will initially invest an average of $3M - $5M in each portfolio
company. Additionally, the best performing companies will be considered for
follow-on investment rounds by Awz Ventures' growth-stage funds, alongside
third-party investors.

Managing Partner and Founder of Awz Ventures
(https://www.awzventures.ca/awz-team-1.html) Mr. Yaron Ashkenazi explained, "Awz
Ventures' unique strategic partnership with MAFAT and Israel's other security
agencies will allow our hub to have the most advanced deal flow that stems from
the real recognized needs within the security industry that also have multiple
applications within the commercial sector." Ashkenazi added, "We will address
these needs and gaps in the marketplace both by investing in existing companies
and by creating companies together from scratch."

Awz X-Seed will be led by Yaron Ashkenazi , as Managing Partner, and Daniel Mak
, a seasoned Canadian high-tech investor and Awz Ventures General Partner,
alongside two Israel-based General Partners: Roni Alsheich , former Deputy
Director of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Sharon Gal , former Head
of Technology Innovation at the Israel Prime Minister's Office. In addition, the
hub will be advised by Awz Ventures' prestigious partners and advisory committee
members that include Canada's 22nd Prime Minister, The Rt. Hon. Stephen J.
Harper , former Mossad Chief of Intelligence Mr. Haim Tomer , former Commander
of Israel's elite Unit 8200 Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Ehud Schneorson , and numerous
global industry leaders as well as finance and investment experts. As in its
previous funds, Awz Ventures will leverage its advisors' expertise and networks
to identify target clients and investment entities to support the portfolio
companies' growth.

The Rt. Hon. Stephen J. Harper added, "I am proud to be an advisor in residence
at the Awz X-Seed hub, a ground-breaking and differentiated initiative.
Together, Awz and MAFAT will uniquely evaluate and develop early-stage
technologies, creating a model that is unmatched anywhere."

Awz Ventures was founded in Canada in 2016 by Mr. Yaron Ashkenazi, a former
officer in Israel's Shin Bet, and Chairman Mr. Edward Sonshine , Founder and
Chairman of one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts, RioCan REIT.
Sonshine explains that "Awz Ventures provides the gateway to the North American
market for its Israeli portfolio companies. To date, Awz Ventures has over US
$250M in assets under management across four funds focused on inception to
early-growth-stage Israeli start-ups in the AI, intelligence, physical security,
deep tech, and cybersecurity sectors."

MAFAT is the Israel Ministry of Defense DDR&D, responsible for supporting the
entire Israel defense infrastructure in scientific and technological projects
and finds solutions to Israel's most pressing security challenges.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592991/Yaron_Ashkenazi.jpg

Contact:

Becca Wertman
bwertman@awzventures.com
+972-53-233-6453

