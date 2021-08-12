checkAd

K&S Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations; Outlook Raised

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – K&S Q2 revenue EUR 664 million vs. estimate EUR 646 millionEBITDA of EUR 112 million significantly above previous year (Q2/2020: EUR 53 million)Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 700-800 million, up from between EUR 500 million and EUR 600 million …

  • (PLX AI) – K&S Q2 revenue EUR 664 million vs. estimate EUR 646 million
  • EBITDA of EUR 112 million significantly above previous year (Q2/2020: EUR 53 million)
  • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 700-800 million, up from between EUR 500 million and EUR 600 million previously
  • The sustained recovery of potash prices since the beginning of the year, above-average de-icing salt business, measures to streamline administration as well as the one-off gain associated with the closing of the REKS joint venture of about €200 million in the fourth quarter should lead to a significant improvement in EBITDA
