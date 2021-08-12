SMA Solar H1 Sales Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – SMA Solar half year sales EUR 488 million vs. estimate EUR 535 million.
- half year EBITDA EUR 38 million vs. estimate EUR 38 million
- SMA Solar confirms sales and earnings guidance for 2021
- 6.8 GW inverter output sold (H1 2020: 7.1 GW)
- Says suffered a significant drop in sales of commercial systems due to lower demand and lower prices
- Small and medium-sized businesses were still reluctant to invest in the first few months of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic
