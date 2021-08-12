DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Deutsche Konsum REIT with significant NAV increase in the first nine months of the 2020/2021 financial year - Value of the real estate portfolio exceeds EUR 1 billion for the first time 12.08.2021 / 07:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Property valuation as at 30 June 2021 results in valuation gains of EUR 54.8 million

- EPRA NAV increases by 17% to EUR 12.97 per share

- Rental income up 26% to EUR 50.6 million

- FFO increase by 22% to EUR 30.6 million

- FFO per share increase by 12% or EUR 0.09 to EUR 0.87 per share

- Net-LTV at 53.6%

- Adjustment of FFO forecast to between EUR 40 million to EUR 41 million for the financial year / FFO run rate forecast confirmed

Broderstorf, 12 August 2021 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has closed the first nine months of the 2020/2021 financial year ("9M") with further significant growth.

Significant increases in rental income and FFO



Due to the continuous acquisition of further properties, rental income in 9M 2020/2021 increased significantly by 26% from EUR 40.3 million to EUR 50.6 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Correspondingly, funds from operations ("FFO") also increased by 22% to EUR 30.6 million (9M 2019/2020: EUR 25.2 million). This corresponds to an FFO per share of EUR 0.87 (9M 2019/2020: EUR 0.78).

aFFO (FFO after deduction of capitalised revitalisation measures) was EUR 16.3 million or EUR 0.46 per share (9M 2019/2020: EUR 12.9 million or EUR 0.40 per share) due to ongoing revitalisation and expansion projects at various properties.

Real estate portfolio exceeds balance sheet value of one billion euros for the first time



DKR's real estate portfolio recognised on 30 June 2021 comprises 172 retail properties with a balance sheet value of approximately EUR 955.1 million (30 September 2020: EUR 809.9 million) and a rental area of approximately 989,000 sqm.