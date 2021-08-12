DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report Hapag-Lloyd achieves very good result in first half year of 2021 12.08.2021 / 07:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Half-year result significantly higher compared to prior-year period

- Significantly higher freight rates due to scarce transport capacities

- Normalisation not expected in global supply chains before the first quarter of 2022

Hapag-Lloyd published its figures for the first half year of 2021 today. It concluded with an EBITDA of USD 4.2 billion (EUR 3.5 billion). The EBIT rose to USD 3.5 billion (EUR 2.9 billion), and the Group profit climbed to USD 3.3 billion (EUR 2.7 billion).

"In a market with very strong demand for container transports, we have benefitted from significantly improved freight rates and look back on a very good first half year. Among other things, we were able to reduce our net debt by USD 1.5 billion, although we paid out a significantly higher dividend compared to the prior year," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

Revenues increased in the first half year of 2021 by approximately 51 percent, to USD 10.6 billion (EUR 8.8 billion), mainly because of a 46 percent higher average freight rate of 1,612 USD/TEU (H1:2020: 1,104 USD/TEU). The freight rate development was the result of high demand combined with scarce transport capacities and severe infrastructural bottlenecks. Transport volumes were up to 6,004 TTEU and thereby 4 percent higher than the comparable figure for the previous year, which was impacted by a slump in demand in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, a roughly 6 percent lower average bunker consumption price, which amounted USD 421 per tonne in the first half year of 2021 (H1 2020: USD 448 per tonne), had a positive impact on earnings.