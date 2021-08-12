FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of Battery Cell Technology and Production in Finland

FREYR Battery (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has entered into two non-binding memoranda of understanding (“MoU”) with Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa, respectively, for strategic collaborations on potential development of industrial scale battery cell technology and production in Finland.

FREYR plans to develop up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity by 2025 with an ambition of up to 83 GWh in total capacity by 2028 to position the company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers.

Finnish Minerals Group acts as a holding company in Finnish mining and chemical industry providing low-carbon materials to the battery industry and is supportive of establishing local Nordic and European battery technology supply chains. The MoU with the City of Vaasa provides FREYR with the exclusive right to a 90-hectare (900,000 square meters) site for a potential battery cell plant and states that the parties will explore opportunities for joint site-development to accelerate supply of low-carbon and low-cost batteries in Finland.

“Developing strong regional value chains for the supply of sustainable, low-carbon battery materials to our planned factories in Norway and potential factories in the Nordic region with short-travelled materials is a key element of FREYR’s ambition of providing battery cells produced with the industry’s lowest CO2-footprint and high ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) standards to all our customers,” said Torstein Dale Sjøtveit, the Founder and Executive Chairman of FREYR. “We look forward to exploring a potential industrial scaling of battery cell technology including development of both traditional and next-generation production capacity together with Finnish Minerals Group.”

“Vaasa offers an attractive location for a Gigafactory inside the EU with access to local, short-travelled raw materials, abundant renewable power and cooling water, plus an existing cluster of leading suppliers for the battery value chain,” said Tom Einar Jensen, the CEO of FREYR. “The natural advantages offered by the area combined with the Vaasa region’s forward-thinking leadership, planning and actions to take a pole position within the EU and sustainable battery cell manufacturing, provides a strong foundation for a potential long-term cooperation.”