Novozymes Invests DKK 2 Billion in Advanced Protein Facility in U.S.

Novozymes to invest DKK 2 billion in 2021/2023 in facility in Nebraska

Novozymes says Advanced Protein Solutions to reach at least DKK 1 billion in sales

The capital investment of roughly DKK 2 billion will span over the period 2021-2023, with a start later this year and expected completion towards the end of 2023

While the majority of the investment activities are planned for 2022 and 2023, approximately DKK 300 million is expected in 2021, impacting net investments and free cash flow before acquisitions for the year

Novozymes’ investment is expected to become a significant contributor to organic sales growth from 2024 onwards and is expected to be accretive to both EBIT margin, ROIC including goodwill and EPS from 2025

Within five years from commencing production, Novozymes total strategic opportunity area of Advanced Protein Solutions is expected to reach at least DKK 1 billion in sales

During the construction and ramp-up of the facility (2022-2024), the investment is projected to have a modest negative impact on EBIT margin and negative impact on both ROIC including goodwill and free cash flow before acquisitions following higher net investments



