checkAd

Novozymes Invests DKK 2 Billion in Advanced Protein Facility in U.S.

Autor: PLX AI
12.08.2021, 07:22  |  32   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant entry into Advanced Protein SolutionsNovozymes to invest DKK 2 billion in 2021/2023 in facility in NebraskaNovozymes says Advanced Protein …

  • (PLX AI) – Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant entry into Advanced Protein Solutions
  • Novozymes to invest DKK 2 billion in 2021/2023 in facility in Nebraska
  • Novozymes says Advanced Protein Solutions to reach at least DKK 1 billion in sales
  • The capital investment of roughly DKK 2 billion will span over the period 2021-2023, with a start later this year and expected completion towards the end of 2023
  • While the majority of the investment activities are planned for 2022 and 2023, approximately DKK 300 million is expected in 2021, impacting net investments and free cash flow before acquisitions for the year
  • Novozymes’ investment is expected to become a significant contributor to organic sales growth from 2024 onwards and is expected to be accretive to both EBIT margin, ROIC including goodwill and EPS from 2025
  • Within five years from commencing production, Novozymes total strategic opportunity area of Advanced Protein Solutions is expected to reach at least DKK 1 billion in sales
  • During the construction and ramp-up of the facility (2022-2024), the investment is projected to have a modest negative impact on EBIT margin and negative impact on both ROIC including goodwill and free cash flow before acquisitions following higher net investments


Novozymes (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novozymes Invests DKK 2 Billion in Advanced Protein Facility in U.S. (PLX AI) – Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant entry into Advanced Protein SolutionsNovozymes to invest DKK 2 billion in 2021/2023 in facility in NebraskaNovozymes says Advanced Protein …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Thyssenkrupp Falls 8% as Slow Turnaround Drags On
Bilfinger to Repay Debt, Buy Back Shares, Pay Special Dividend
Volvo Is Cash Machine with Record Order Intake, Bank of America Says in Upgrade
Freenet Q2 EBITDA EUR 113.5 Million
Humana CEO Leaves to Lead Apoteket AB
H+H International Q2 Organic Growth 39%
DFDS Says Freight Volumes Continued to Rise in July
Titel
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
SGS Says Granzer Acquisition Was Canceled
Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs
Bayer Falls 6% Despite Earnings Beat as Crop Science Outlook Disappoints
Kambi Says Unaffected by Penn National Gaming Buying Score Media
Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million