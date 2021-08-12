SLM Solutions Group AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR 31.7 m in Revenues in H1 2021

Strong Order intake meaningfully bolstered Order backlog (EUR 30.2 m as of 30 June 2021 vs. EUR 19.2 m as of 30 June 2020)

Slightly increased H1 2021 Revenue of EUR 31.7 m in line with management's expectations (H1 2020: EUR 31.2 m)

Acceleration of Revenue growth expected in the second half of 2021

EBITDA for H1 2021 of EUR -6.2 m at previous year's level (H1 2020: EUR -6.0 m)

Establishment of a Center of Excellence for nickel based super alloys on the US West Coast on track

Luebeck, 12 August 2021 - In the first half-year of 2021, SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions", "SLM" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of additive manufacturing technology, saw a continuation of the upturn in its business, which was particularly visible in the strong increase in the Order intake. SLM received orders totalling a value of EUR 24.7 m, compared to only EUR 13.7 m in the first half of 2020, which was heavily burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues increased slightly to EUR 31.7 m (H1 2020: EUR 31.2 m) while EBITDA of EUR -6.2 m was in the range of the prior year period (H1 2020: EUR -6.0 m). In H1 2020, SLM benefited from multiple one-offs effects such as a forgivable loan for its US entity, short-time work at its German headquarter in Lübeck and the release of accruals. The Company's Order backlog improved by EUR 11.0 m to EUR 30.2 m year-on-year (30 June 2020: EUR 19.2 m) which reflects the improved order-intake and provides a healthy basis for the acceleration in revenue growth that is expected for the second half of 2021.