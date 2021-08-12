checkAd

DGAP-News SLM Solutions Group AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR 31.7 m in Revenues in H1 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 07:30  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
SLM Solutions Group AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR 31.7 m in Revenues in H1 2021

12.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SLM Solutions: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR 31.7 m in Revenues in H1 2021

  • Strong Order intake meaningfully bolstered Order backlog (EUR 30.2 m as of 30 June 2021 vs. EUR 19.2 m as of 30 June 2020)
  • Slightly increased H1 2021 Revenue of EUR 31.7 m in line with management's expectations (H1 2020: EUR 31.2 m)
  • Acceleration of Revenue growth expected in the second half of 2021
  • EBITDA for H1 2021 of EUR -6.2 m at previous year's level (H1 2020: EUR -6.0 m)
  • Establishment of a Center of Excellence for nickel based super alloys on the US West Coast on track

Luebeck, 12 August 2021 - In the first half-year of 2021, SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions", "SLM" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of additive manufacturing technology, saw a continuation of the upturn in its business, which was particularly visible in the strong increase in the Order intake. SLM received orders totalling a value of EUR 24.7 m, compared to only EUR 13.7 m in the first half of 2020, which was heavily burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues increased slightly to EUR 31.7 m (H1 2020: EUR 31.2 m) while EBITDA of EUR -6.2 m was in the range of the prior year period (H1 2020: EUR -6.0 m). In H1 2020, SLM benefited from multiple one-offs effects such as a forgivable loan for its US entity, short-time work at its German headquarter in Lübeck and the release of accruals. The Company's Order backlog improved by EUR 11.0 m to EUR 30.2 m year-on-year (30 June 2020: EUR 19.2 m) which reflects the improved order-intake and provides a healthy basis for the acceleration in revenue growth that is expected for the second half of 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
SLM Solutions Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: SLM Solutions
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SLM Solutions Group AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR 31.7 m in Revenues in H1 2021 DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report SLM Solutions Group AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR 31.7 m in Revenues in H1 2021 12.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Compleo bekennt sich zum United Nations Global Compact
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Compleo committed to the United Nations Global Compact
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest SE: Organisches Wachstum von 36% in Q2'21 übertrifft Games-Markt deutlich; ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG: Auftragseingang wächst in H1 2021 deutlich um EUR 11 Mio. auf EUR 24,7 Mio.; Umsatz von EUR 31,7 Mio. erzielt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG: Auftragseingang wächst in H1 2021 deutlich um EUR 11 Mio. auf EUR 24,7 Mio.; Umsatz von EUR 31,7 Mio. erzielt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Tech-Market Report: Dialog Semi (DLG) nach Zahlen kaum bewegt; SMA Solar (S92) leichter
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Tech-Market Report: Nordex (NDX1) und Aixtron (AIXA) klettern deutlich; Tesla (TL0) vorbörslich fest
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06.08.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06.08.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
05.08.21Tech-Market Report: New Work (NWO) und Cancom (COK) sehr fest, SMA Solar (S92) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Tech-Market Report: SAP und S&T (SANT) ziehen an; Nordex (NDX1) und SMA Solar (S92) korrigieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Tech-Market Report: SLM Solutions (AM3D) fester, Amazon.com (AMZ) vorbörslich tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten