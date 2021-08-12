Bastei Lübbe continuing on its growth trajectory

Successful start to the new fiscal year

EBIT of EUR 2.0 million generated on higher revenues of EUR 19.2 million

Increase in profitability: EBIT margin widened from 8.5% to 10.6% in Q1

Full-year forecast confirmed

Acquisition of the remaining 60% of CE Community Editions GmbH in July 2021

Cologne, 12 August 2021 - The listed company Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) today published its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022. The group achieved revenues of EUR 19.2 million in the period from 1 April to 30 June 2021 (previous year: EUR 18.5 million), marking an increase of EUR 0.7 million. Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) climbed to EUR 2.0 million, up from EUR 1.6 million in the same period in the previous year. The EBIT margin widened to 10.6% (previous year: 8.5%) thanks to improved cost structures.

After interest and income taxes, the Bastei Lübbe Group posted net profit of EUR 1.3 million for the period (previous year: EUR 1.6 million). The previous year's earnings had included EUR 0.6 million from discontinued operations. This translates in earnings per share of EUR 0.10 for the first quarter of 2021/22, compared to EUR 0.09 in the previous year.

"We are continuing to benefit from the strong appeal of our programme and our broad positioning across different channels in the book market", says Joachim Herbst, Speaker of the Executive Board at Bastei Lübbe, explaining the company's favourable performance. "We are reaching different target groups in the book market again in the new fiscal year. For this reason, we are very pleased to be able to additionally expand our activities with reader communities through the full acquisition of CE Community Editions GmbH in July 2021. At Community Editions, there is also a particularly close connection between the influencer-authors and the readers they address."