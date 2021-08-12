checkAd

DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports continued strong numbers in the first half of 2021 - Disproportional increase in operating EBITDA

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Report
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports continued strong numbers in the first half of 2021 - Disproportional increase in operating EBITDA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports continued strong numbers in the first half of 2021 - Disproportional increase in operating EBITDA

- Disproportional 63% increase in operating EBITDA to EUR 122.4 million reflects the continued highly positive performance of the Group's portfolio companies

- Net asset value rises 14% over year-end 2020, net asset value per share reaches EUR 38.46

- Investment focus broadened, already seven company acquisitions in the current financial year

- Transparency initiative progresses further

Munich, August 12, 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) published its interim consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2021 on today's date. Total consolidated revenues increased slightly to EUR 1,659.1 million (H1 2020: EUR 1,628.0 million). Annualized consolidated revenues from continued operations reached EUR 2,736.1 million (H1 2020: EUR 1,989.3 million).

Disproportional 63% increase in operating EBITDA to EUR 122.4 million reflects the continued highly positive performance of the Group's portfolio companies

The already good operating EBITDA of the first quarter was surpassed again in the second quarter, leading to an operating EBITDA of EUR 122.4 million in the first half of 2021 (63% higher than EUR 75.3 million in H1 2020). Despite the restrictions associated with the protracted coronavirus pandemic, the Group's portfolio companies performed very well on the whole. The strong operating performance was particularly driven by the new Group companies Zentia, GKN Wheels & Structures, Nedis and Distrelec, which were acquired in the 2020 financial year, and by the existing portfolio companies VAG and Rivus Fleet Solutions.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports continued strong numbers in the first half of 2021 - Disproportional increase in operating EBITDA

