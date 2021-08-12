checkAd

DGAP-News Gerry Weber International AG: GERRY WEBER International AG clearly increases normalised EBITDA in first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 07:30  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
12.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Group sales decline by 23.4 % to EUR 107.7 million in the first half of 2021 due to corona Online sales again pick up noticeably by approx. 37.8% to EUR 20.8 million
  • At EUR -10.2 million, normalised EBITDA clearly above prior year level in H1 2021
  • All stores open again since June 2021
  • Six-month cash flow at EUR 15.3 million
  • Outlook for FY 2021 confirmed

Halle/Westphalia, 12 August 2021 - GERRY WEBER International AG today presented its interim financial report for the first six months of the fiscal year 2021. The report is available online at:

https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/English/4200/interim-rep ...

In the first six months of 2021, the business performance of GERRY WEBER International AG continued to be strongly influenced by the global coronavirus pandemic. While the GERRY WEBER stores in some European countries remained open or were allowed to reopen gradually, the German stores were closed almost without interruption in the first quarter. Since 8 March 2021, there have been changing opening situations depending on regional infections (incidence rate), which also led to a decline in sales, particularly in April and also in May. In June 2021, all stores were successively reopened. While customer footfall was at a low level, the conversion rate and sales per customer have increased.

The company's total net sales in the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 107.7 million (EUR 140.5 million in H1 2020), which was approx. 23.4% below the level of the prior year period. By contrast, the online business showed a very positive trend during the lockdown, with online net sales growing by 37.8% to EUR 20.8 million (previous year: EUR 15.1 million). Net sales of the Retail segment (incl. e-commerce share) declined sharply to EUR 60.9 million (previous year: EUR 74.5 million) due to the lockdown. With its wholesale partners (incl. e-commerce share), the GERRY WEBER Group generated net sales of EUR 46.8 million (previous year: EUR 66.0 million).
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

