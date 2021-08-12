DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Quarter Results GFT Technologies SE: GFT on the up - strong revenue growth in first half-year, EBT quadrupled 12.08.2021 / 07:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Strong increase in revenue of 18 percent and in EBT of 312 percent

Additional growth from catch-up effects and accelerated project implementation

Diversification on target: revenue in Insurance sector +45 percent, Industry & Others +23 percent

Strong orders received indicate further dynamic growth

Stuttgart, 12 August 2021 - Companies around the world are expected to increase their IT spending by 9 percent this year1). GFT Technologies SE (GFT) is set to outpace even this strong growth based on the company's performance in the first six months and orders received for the second half of the year.

In the first half-year, revenue rose year on year by 18 percent to EUR 261.58 million and pre-tax earnings (EBT) even quadrupled to EUR 16.62 million. This strong growth was driven in part by catch-up effects and the accelerated implementation momentum of GFT's clients. The strong new orders received also indicate dynamic growth for the rest of the year.

Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT states: "There is a significant tailwind for our business right now. Our clients are making decisions quickly about projects and are driving them forward with great speed. We are also benefiting from a further special effect this year: many clients are catching up on projects they postponed due to the pandemic. We have the skills and the capacity to quickly implement these projects. This further accelerates our growth this year."

In the first six months of 2021, GFT generated significant year-on-year revenue growth and even increased pre-tax earnings fourfold. The company also achieved its growth targets for business with clients in the insurance and manufacturing sectors.

Lulay adds: "We have consistently strengthened our expertise in future technologies such as cloud, AI, blockchain and data analytics, and we did not let the Covid-19 pandemic divert us from this course. Our clients recognise this and trust our expertise. This is reflected in our business performance."