Delivery Hero raises full-year GMV outlook to EUR 33-35 billion following strong performance in Q2 2021

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast
Delivery Hero raises full-year GMV outlook to EUR 33-35 billion following strong performance in Q2 2021

12.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Delivery Hero reports continued significant growth in Q2 2021 with a record 730 million orders (+79% YoY), Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increasing to EUR 8.4 billion (+74% YoY) and total segment revenue reaching EUR 1.5 billion (+105% YoY)
  • Delivery Hero further expands its quick commerce operations with revenue in the Integrated Verticals segment being up 237% YoY to EUR 236 million, and 84 new Dmarts opening in Q2 2021, leading to a total of 687 globally
  • On the back of the promising results, Delivery Hero increases GMV guidance to EUR 33 to 35 billion and total segment revenue guidance to EUR 6.4 to 6.7 billion, with the adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin now expected to be at around -2% in the financial year 2021

Berlin, 12 August 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or "the group"/"the company"), the world's leading local delivery platform, showed strong growth trajectory in the second quarter of 2021[1]. Throughout the quarter, the group processed 730 million orders, corresponding to a YoY increase of 79%. Delivery Hero's GMV grew 74% YoY to EUR 8.4 billion, while total segment revenue increased 105% YoY to EUR 1.5 billion, making Q2 2021 the tenth consecutive quarter with a revenue growth of around 100% YoY. With the successful start of Woowa's own delivery offering in South Korea, own delivery accounted for 50% of the group's orders.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "The second quarter was once again marked by outstanding growth, and we only saw marginal impact from the gradual ease of COVID-19 restrictions. Delivery Hero continues to focus on strengthening its global presence, and we are particularly excited to be back in Germany. We are also proud to lead the industry forward in terms of sustainability with our Sustainable Packaging Program. In the years to come, we will keep making a positive impact in our communities and environment."

