DGAP-News Delivery Hero raises full-year GMV outlook to EUR 33-35 billion following strong performance in Q2 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast
Berlin, 12 August 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or "the group"/"the company"), the world's leading local delivery platform, showed strong growth trajectory in the second quarter of 2021[1]. Throughout the quarter, the group processed 730 million orders, corresponding to a YoY increase of 79%. Delivery Hero's GMV grew 74% YoY to EUR 8.4 billion, while total segment revenue increased 105% YoY to EUR 1.5 billion, making Q2 2021 the tenth consecutive quarter with a revenue growth of around 100% YoY. With the successful start of Woowa's own delivery offering in South Korea, own delivery accounted for 50% of the group's orders.
Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "The second quarter was once again marked by outstanding growth, and we only saw marginal impact from the gradual ease of COVID-19 restrictions. Delivery Hero continues to focus on strengthening its global presence, and we are particularly excited to be back in Germany. We are also proud to lead the industry forward in terms of sustainability with our Sustainable Packaging Program. In the years to come, we will keep making a positive impact in our communities and environment."
