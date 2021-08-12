Bechtle: Business Performance Remains High

- Revenue in Q2 up 9.3 per cent to €1.43 billion

- EBT grows almost 40 per cent

- Cash flow significantly above prior year

- Forecast increased

Neckarsulm, 12 August 2021 - Bechtle AG completed the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year with very strong figures. Despite the global supply bottlenecks in the IT market and the ongoing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IT company was able to step up the revenue in the second quarter of 2021 by 9.3 per cent to €1,432.8 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) underwent disproportionately high growth of 39.8 per cent to €81.2 million. The EBT margin thus improved to an outstanding 5.7 per cent. As of 30 June 2021, Bechtle had 12,421 employees, a year-on-year increase of 466.

EBT also included a positive one-time effect in the amount of €9.5 million. In previous quarters, Bechtle AG had recognised risk provisions, some of which the company was able to reverse in the second quarter. However, even without this effect, EBT would have grown by an excellent 23.5 per cent, with a margin of 5.0 per cent. "Despite the difficult framework conditions, we have continued to propel the business. Customer demand for powerful IT solutions and services remains high throughout all business segments," says Dr. Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG.





Extremely Positive Earnings Performance in System House Segment

From April to June 2021, Bechtle increased the revenue in the IT System House & Managed Services by 1.2 per cent to €904.3 million. This item was affected by the outstanding business performance in the corresponding prior-year quarter. Moreover, the supply bottlenecks had a more noticeable effect in this segment, especially where large framework agreements were concerned. It is encouraging that Bechtle was able to expand its service share, also driven by the surging demand from industrial customers. EBIT went up 33.3 per cent to €53.6 million. The EBIT margin rose from 4.5 per cent to 5.9 per cent. Without the said one-time effect, EBIT would have grown by 14.8 per cent, and the margin would have increased to 5.1 per cent.