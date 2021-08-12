checkAd

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Provides Technology and Target Market Overview

  • Technology derived from the European Space Agency
  • Fuel cell energy source that generates zero CO2 emissions with pure water as the only by-product
  • Ideally suited for residential and small- to medium-sized power markets
  • Attractive production costs for boiler replacement across Europe with absence of noble metals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the development and production of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets, today provides an overview on our technology and our target markets.

“Our hydrogen powered alkaline fuel cell technology is being positioned to offer all of Europe an energy source that generates zero CO2 emissions with pure water as the only by-product,” commented Jef Spaepen, AFCP’s CEO. “With technology originally derived from the European Space Agency, AFCP has been able to develop a fuel cell which is smaller in size and is scalable as a result of fewer ‘operating’ inputs and the absence of noble metals, which include high-value, high-cost platinum-group metals. As a result, AFCP’s technology will benefit from cost-effective supply chains and production representing a highly competitive product for boiler replacement across Europe. We are exceptionally well positioned for residential and small- to medium-sized power markets in Europe and around the world. As governments tighten CO2 emission regulations, we are preparing to respond with a fuel cell for the masses that is ideal for boiler replacement.”

With the EU having put forward a 2030 Climate Target Plan that includes a proposal to cut GHG emissions by at least 55% by 2030, and a goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050, AFCP’s technology solution offers numerous economic and environmental advantages which can support consumers making the transition from traditional gas boilers to a cleaner alternative, thereby aiding countries in achieving their net-zero emissions goals.

The AFCP system offers fuel cell power generation potential with low implementation costs not seen by industry to date and does not require combustion, which leads to zero emissions with pure water as the only by-product. The solution represents a clean electrical power conversion/generation system akin to a small power station that provides electricity and an equivalent amount of heat for various purposes. With a virtually silent process and no vibration, and a compact size equivalent to conventional modern natural gas boilers, the AFCP solution is ideal for residential use as a boiler replacement.

