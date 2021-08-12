DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Interim Report Medios AG continues on record course after strong growth in first half of 2021 12.08.2021 / 07:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medios AG continues on record course after strong growth in first half of 2021

Group sales more than doubled in the first half of 2021 - disproportionate increase in earnings

Sales forecast for 2021 raised to €1.2 to 1.3 billion - still significant improvement in earnings expected

Cash flow from operating activities grew considerably to €29.7 million

Berlin, 12 August 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, has raised its sales forecast for the 2021 financial year and confirmed its earnings outlook after a successful first half year. Group sales in the period from January to June increased by 116.8% to €634.9 million compared to the same period of the previous year (€292.9 million). EBITDA pre1 increased by 182.0% to €18.3 million (previous year €6.5 million). EBT pre1 climbed by 221.8% to €15.7 million (previous year €4.9 million). Thus, sales and earnings reached new record levels. Both operating segments contributed to the growth in group sales as well as earnings with improved operating margins.

Medios grew by almost 117% in the first half of the year, of which around 21%-points was organic and 95%-points through successful acquisitions. Sales growth in the second quarter was even stronger and amounted to around 145%, of which almost 40%-points were organic growth.

Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly by €22.7 million to €29.7 million and was thus positive, as in the comparable prior-year period.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "The strong growth of the Medios Group continues. We look back on a very successful first half year with record results. I am particularly pleased that we have been able to improve our margins from quarter to quarter since the second quarter of 2020, which was burdened by Corona, and also achieved strong organic growth of close to 40% in the quarter under review. In line with our strategy, we intend to continue making acquisitions, particularly in the areas of manufacturing and digitalization."