checkAd

DGAP-News Medios AG continues on record course after strong growth in first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 07:42  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Interim Report
Medios AG continues on record course after strong growth in first half of 2021

12.08.2021 / 07:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medios AG continues on record course after strong growth in first half of 2021

  • Group sales more than doubled in the first half of 2021 - disproportionate increase in earnings
  • Sales forecast for 2021 raised to €1.2 to 1.3 billion - still significant improvement in earnings expected
  • Cash flow from operating activities grew considerably to €29.7 million

Berlin, 12 August 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, has raised its sales forecast for the 2021 financial year and confirmed its earnings outlook after a successful first half year. Group sales in the period from January to June increased by 116.8% to €634.9 million compared to the same period of the previous year (€292.9 million). EBITDA pre1 increased by 182.0% to €18.3 million (previous year €6.5 million). EBT pre1 climbed by 221.8% to €15.7 million (previous year €4.9 million). Thus, sales and earnings reached new record levels. Both operating segments contributed to the growth in group sales as well as earnings with improved operating margins.

Medios grew by almost 117% in the first half of the year, of which around 21%-points was organic and 95%-points through successful acquisitions. Sales growth in the second quarter was even stronger and amounted to around 145%, of which almost 40%-points were organic growth.

Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly by €22.7 million to €29.7 million and was thus positive, as in the comparable prior-year period.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "The strong growth of the Medios Group continues. We look back on a very successful first half year with record results. I am particularly pleased that we have been able to improve our margins from quarter to quarter since the second quarter of 2020, which was burdened by Corona, and also achieved strong organic growth of close to 40% in the quarter under review. In line with our strategy, we intend to continue making acquisitions, particularly in the areas of manufacturing and digitalization."

Seite 1 von 4
Medios Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Medios AG continues on record course after strong growth in first half of 2021 DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Interim Report Medios AG continues on record course after strong growth in first half of 2021 12.08.2021 / 07:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Compleo bekennt sich zum United Nations Global Compact
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Compleo committed to the United Nations Global Compact
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest SE: Organisches Wachstum von 36% in Q2'21 übertrifft Games-Markt deutlich; ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:42 UhrDGAP-News: Medios AG nach starkem Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021 weiter auf Rekordkurs (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:42 UhrMedios Half Year Revenue EUR 634.9 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
07:42 UhrDGAP-News: Medios AG nach starkem Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021 weiter auf Rekordkurs
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
03.08.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft Medios auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
02.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 02.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21JEFFERIES stuft Medios auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
02.08.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft Medios auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
02.08.21Medios erhöht Umsatzprognose für 2021
4investors | Kommentare
02.08.21Medios: Umsatzziele 2021 angehoben
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen