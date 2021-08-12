checkAd

DGAP-News ​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler with Strong First Half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 07:45  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler with Strong First Half of 2021

12.08.2021 / 07:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Eckert&Ziegler!
Long
Basispreis 102,20€
Hebel 6,40
Ask 1,92
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 139,81€
Hebel 5,94
Ask 2,07
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Berlin, 12 August 2021. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX), achieved a new record result in the first half of 2021 with a net profit of € 22.3 million or € 1.08 per share. Revenues of the Group amounted to € 89.5 million and were thus 7% above the previous year's level.

Although a large part of this growth is due to income from the sale of the tumor irradiation business, the development of the operating business in both segments is also extremely encouraging. The analysis of the operating result, which rose from € 19.0 million in the previous year to € 29.4 million, clearly illustrates this. Approximately half of the increase of € 10.4 million compared with the first half of 2020 (€ 5.4 million) results from the increase in the balance of other operating income and expenses, while a further € 5.0 million is attributable to improvements in the operating result.

Despite the deconsolidation of the tumor irradiation business and the associated loss of this revenue, the Medical segment was able to increase its sales revenues by a total of € 3.2 million or 8% to € 41.5 million. The main growth driver continued to be the Radiopharmaceuticals business, which includes pharmaceutical radioisotopes, plant engineering, and project business. Sales revenues from laboratory equipment also increased.

At € 50.3 million, the Isotope Products segment achieved sales revenues that were € 3.2 million or around 7% higher than in the first six months of 2020. Following the slumps in connection with the Covid and oil crises last year, the segment was thus able to grow again as expected.

With around € 22 million, the Eckert & Ziegler Group achieved earnings in the first half of 2021 that exceeded original expectations. The Executive Board therefore expects the Group result to exceed the forecast for net income in fiscal year 2021 published at the beginning of the year by around 20%. As already published in the ad-hoc announcement of July 27, 2021, the Executive Board is therefore increasing the target for net income from € 29 million to € 35 million, which corresponds to an EPS of around € 1.70.

Seite 1 von 3
Eckert & Ziegler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler with Strong First Half of 2021 DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report ​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler with Strong First Half of 2021 12.08.2021 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Compleo bekennt sich zum United Nations Global Compact
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Compleo committed to the United Nations Global Compact
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest SE: Organisches Wachstum von 36% in Q2'21 übertrifft Games-Markt deutlich; ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:05 UhrEckert & Ziegler verdient auch operativ deutlich mehr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:48 UhrEckert & Ziegler H1 Net Income EUR 22.3 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
07:45 UhrDGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler mit starkem ersten Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:45 UhrDGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler mit starkem ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Eckert & Ziegler: Grünes Licht von den Behörden
4investors | Kommentare
09.08.21DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler erhält Herstellungserlaubnis für Thorium- und Lutetiumpräparate (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.08.21DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Receives Manufacturing Authorization for Thorium and Lutetium Compounds
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler erhält Herstellungserlaubnis für Thorium- und Lutetiumpräparate
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Eckert & Ziegler auf Einkaufstour in Brasilien
4investors | Kommentare
02.08.21DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler übernimmt brasilianischen Isotopenspezialisten und stärkt seine Präsenz in Südamerika (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen