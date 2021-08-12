checkAd

DGAP-News InTiCa Systems AG publishes interim report for H1 2021 - High growth in sales and earnings also in the second quarter

InTiCa Systems AG publishes interim report for H1 2021 - High growth in sales and earnings also in the second quarter

Group sales increased to EUR 53.7 million (H1 2020: EUR 29.5 million)

EBIT margin of 4.4% at the upper end of expectations

New production facility in Eastern Europe planned for long-term growth

Uncertainty remains high, full-year forecast confirmed

Passau, August 12, 2021 - InTiCa Systems AG (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) today published the interim report for the first half of 2021. Although operating conditions were anything but easy, orders on hand, order call-offs and capacity utilization remained high in the second quarter. While both the automotive industry and the electrical and electronics sector as a whole are still battling to regain the pre-crisis level, InTiCa achieved record sales in the first half of the year and the earnings situation was also at the upper end of expectations despite challenging supply chains and the related rise in material costs.

"Pent-up demand naturally accounted for some of the growth, but more important was our focus on future-oriented e-solutions, where both segments make an equal contribution. Our stators for hybrid vehicles, performance electronics for onboard chargers and power components for stationary energy storage are in tune with the times, so we are increasingly benefiting from future-oriented trends such as end-to-end electrification, digitalization and automation of the automotive sector, industry and infrastructure. For example, in recent months we have acquired several new orders for energy storage systems, which will make a contribution to our overall performance both in the current year and in the coming years", comments Dr. Gregor Wasle, CEO of InTiCa Systems AG the business development.

