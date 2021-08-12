checkAd

DGAP-News Strongest half-year in the company's history: va-Q-tec continues top performance with broad-based growth

- Revenue growth of 33% in H1 2021 to EUR 47.3 million driven by healthcare industry, COVID-19 vaccine distribution and cross-industry energy efficiency megatrend

- Strong growth in all divisions: Products +61%; Systems +37%; Services +19%

- Continued high revenue share from healthcare sector at 74% (previous year: 78%), contribution to revenue from COVID-19 vaccine- and test kit distribution amounts to 13% (previous year: 1%).

- EBITDA H1 2021 grows disproportionately by 45% to EUR 9.1 million; revenue-based EBITDA margin improves to 19% (previous year: 18%)

- Specification of FY 2021 guidance: Upper end of revenue range between EUR 90 million and EUR 100 million targeted with a further increase in EBITDA margin


Würzburg, 12 August 2021. va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668), a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation (so-called super insulation) and temperature-managed supply chains (so-called TempChain logistics), recorded the strongest half-year in the company's history in H1 2021.

The past quarters' growth momentum accelerated further in the first half of 2021. All of the company's divisions contributed to the 33% growth in revenue to EUR 47.3 million (previous year: EUR 35.7 million) - with especially the Products division (sale of vacuum insulation panels) and the Systems division (sale of thermal packaging) also recording very significant growth. The Group's profitability increased at a disproportionately high rate of 45% to reach EUR 9.1 million (previous year: EUR 6.3 million) compared to revenue; the revenue-based EBITDA margin rose by one percentage point to 19% compared to the previous year.

