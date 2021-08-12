Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games

Entry into hyper-casual market diversifies and grows Rovio’s audience and market footprint

The acquisition will bring a new profitable growth vector for Rovio.

Espoo, Finland, August 12, 2021 - Rovio Entertainment Corporation, the creator of Angry Birds, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Ruby Games, a hyper-casual studio based in Izmir, Turkey. Ruby Games is the creator of the hit game, Hunter Assassin, the sixth most downloaded game in the world in 2020.

Under the terms of agreement, Rovio will acquire Ruby Games in multiple tranches. In the first tranche Rovio will acquire 20% of Ruby’s shares for USD 10 million in cash. The anticipated closing for the first tranche is by end of Q3-2021 or beginning of Q4-2021. In October 2022, in the second tranche Rovio will acquire 50% of Ruby’s outstanding shares for an amount that is dependent on Ruby’s financial performance as measured by revenue and EBITDA in the previous 12-month period before October 2022, however, not exceeding USD 80 million. The second tranche will be paid 60% in cash and 40% in Rovio’s shares. The remaining 30% of Ruby’s outstanding shares will be purchased in five equal tranches over the next five years with a minimum of 50% in cash and rest in cash or shares at a valuation based on Ruby’s financial performance measured by EBITDA for each period, however not exceeding total EBITDA generated during this period. The number of shares for the consideration paid with Rovio shares is determined by the volume-weighted average daily price during the 20 trading days prior to the closing date of each tranche. Under the terms of the agreement Ruby Games becomes a Rovio subsidiary at closing of the first tranche.

‘’With the acquisition of hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games, we are taking an important step forward in our growth strategy. By entering the rapidly growing hyper-casual market we are enriching our audience base, and offering our players a more diverse portfolio of titles’’ says Alex Pelletier-Normand, CEO of Rovio. ‘’Ruby Games has launched several successful games and their hit-ratio is impressive. Expanding Rovio’s family with the talented and highly-agile developers of Ruby Games is exciting! Welcome to the flock!