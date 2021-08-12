Eckert & Ziegler H1 Net Income EUR 22.3 Million
(PLX AI) – Eckert & Ziegler half year net income EUR 22.3 million.half year revenue EUR 89.5 millionAlthough a large part of this growth is due to income from the sale of the tumor irradiation business, the development of the operating business in …
- (PLX AI) – Eckert & Ziegler half year net income EUR 22.3 million.
- half year revenue EUR 89.5 million
- Although a large part of this growth is due to income from the sale of the tumor irradiation business, the development of the operating business in both segments is also extremely encouraging, the company says
- The Executive Board therefore expects the Group result to exceed the forecast for net income in fiscal year 2021 published at the beginning of the year by around 20%
