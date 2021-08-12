checkAd

Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal

Autor: PLX AI
12.08.2021, 07:46  |  18   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games.Ruby Games is the creator of the hit game, Hunter Assassin, the sixth most downloaded game in the world in 2020Under the terms of agreement, Rovio will acquire Ruby Games …

  • (PLX AI) – Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games.
  • Ruby Games is the creator of the hit game, Hunter Assassin, the sixth most downloaded game in the world in 2020
  • Under the terms of agreement, Rovio will acquire Ruby Games in multiple tranches.
  • In the first tranche Rovio will acquire 20% of Ruby’s shares for USD 10 million in cash.
  • In October 2022, in the second tranche Rovio will acquire 50% of Ruby’s outstanding shares for an amount that is dependent on Ruby’s financial performance as measured by revenue and EBITDA in the previous 12-month period before October 2022, however, not exceeding USD 80 million
  • The second tranche will be paid 60% in cash and 40% in Rovio’s shares
  • The remaining 30% of Ruby’s outstanding shares will be purchased in five equal tranches over the next five years with a minimum of 50% in cash and rest in cash or shares at a valuation based on Ruby’s financial performance measured by EBITDA for each period, however not exceeding total EBITDA generated during this period


Wertpapier


