Viscom AG impresses with positive business performance in the first half of 2021.

Viscom AG impresses with positive business performance in the first half of 2021.

Viscom AG impresses with positive business performance in the first half of 2021.


Revenue: € 34,069 thousand (previous year: € 29,468 thousand)
Incoming orders: € 45,477 thousand (previous year: € 25,304 thousand)
Order backlog: € 30,346 thousand (previous year: € 11,775 thousand)
EBIT: € 507 thousand (previous year: € -3,873 thousand)


Hanover, 12 August 2021 - The global economy is continuing to recover and return to growth. Viscom AG is also clearly feeling the effects of this positive global development. The mechanical engineering firm from Lower Saxony received incoming orders of € 24,736 thousand in the second quarter of 2021 alone (previous year: € 9,376 thousand), representing a 2.6-fold increase on the previous year and the strongest Q2 incoming order situation ever recorded in the history of the Viscom Group. The company received orders totalling € 45,477 thousand (previous year: € 25,304 thousand) in the first six months of 2021, an enormous year-on-year upturn of about 80 %.

Good incoming orders resulted in a higher order backlog of € 30,346 thousand (previous year: € 11,775 thousand), creating very good production capacities for the months ahead for Viscom AG. Revenue amounted to € 34,069 thousand, 15.6 % higher than the previous year's figure (€ 29,468 thousand). The implemented cost reduction programs and savings measures were vigorously followed and enforced again in the first half of 2021. With revenue up on the previous year, this considerably improved operating profit (EBIT) year on year. Operating profit totalled € 507 thousand (previous year: € -3,873 thousand), corresponding to an EBIT-Margin of 1.5 % (previous year: -13.1 %). Net profit for the period amounted to € 387 thousand (previous year: € -3,957 thousand).

DGAP-News: Viscom AG überzeugt mit positiver Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021. (deutsch)
DGAP-News: Viscom AG überzeugt mit positiver Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021.
