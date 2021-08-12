checkAd

Interim report for the first half year of 2021 - Significant US offshore capacity awarded, and several strategic partnerships established in the first half. Full-year EBITDA guidance maintained despite low wind speeds

Today, Ørsted’s Board of Directors approved the interim report for the first half year of 2021.

Our operating profit (EBITDA) for the first half year amounted to DKK 13.1 billion, a DKK 3.3 billion increase compared to the same period last year. The increase was driven by a gain of DKK 5.4 billion from the 50 % farm-down of our Dutch offshore wind farm Borssele 1 & 2.

Earnings from our offshore and onshore wind farms in operation were DKK 0.3 billion lower compared to the same period last year. The increased generation capacity from new wind farms in operation was more than offset by significantly lower wind speeds across our portfolio. As expected, higher TNUoS tariffs due to more UK wind farms, lower earnings from Horns Rev 2 due to subsidy period ending in October 2020, and lower ROC recycle prices also had a negative impact.

Earnings from existing partnerships decreased by DKK 1.8 billion compared with the same period last year. H1 2020 saw high earnings from the construction agreement related to the Hornsea 1 transmission asset, whereas H1 2021 was negatively impacted by a warranty provision towards partners related to cable protection system issues at some of our offshore wind farms, as announced earlier this year.

Our Bioenergy & Other business managed to achieve earnings in line with the same period last year despite the divestment of our Danish power distribution, residential customer, and city light businesses in August 2020. This was due to exceptional performance by our CHP plants and high earnings from our gas business.

Net profit amounted to DKK 7.1 billion and return on capital employed (ROCE) came in at 12.5 %.

We maintain our full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK 15-16 billion. However, due to the significantly lower than normal wind speeds across our entire offshore wind portfolio (including in July) and the warranty provision towards our partners related to cable protection system issues at some of our wind farms, we currently expect the outcome in the low end of the guided range. The guidance is based on an assumption of normal wind speeds in the last five months of the year. In line with previous years, our EBITDA guidance does not include earnings from new partnerships during the year, which means that the gain from the Borssele 1 & 2 farm-down is excluded from our full-year guidance.

