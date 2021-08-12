checkAd

The Portuguese cork industry urges the public to choose cork to combat climate change

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 08:00  |  23   |   |   

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portuguese Cork Harvest is taking place right now in Coruche, in the Ribatejo region where more than half of the world's cork wine stoppers are made with over 40 million being created per day in the peak. Cork is 100% natural, recyclable and reusable - it is one of the most eco-friendly resources on the planet. The cork oak forests are crucial in the fight against climate change and fostering biodiversity.  The forests prevent soil degradation, regulate the hydrological cycle and are responsible for storing over 14 million tons of CO2.  One cork stopper alone stores 113g of CO2. 

The Portuguese cork harvest in Coruche, in the Ribatejo region by Joel Santos & Magali Tarouca.

Integral to the local community and the most well-paid job in agriculture, the harvest takes place every year from the end of May to the end of August.  A cork oak tree is first harvested once the trees are mature, which takes around 25 years. Protected by Portuguese law, each tree is then harvested every nine years, which is how long it takes for the bark to grow back thick enough for it to be useful for making corks – the trees are never cut down. 

APCOR – The Portuguese Cork Association - Realcork (apcor.pt)

Photographers: Joel Santos & Magali Tarouca

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592966/APCOR_cork_harvest.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Portuguese cork industry urges the public to choose cork to combat climate change LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Portuguese Cork Harvest is taking place right now in Coruche, in the Ribatejo region where more than half of the world's cork wine stoppers are made with over 40 million being created per day in the peak. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Logicserve Digital wins paid media mandate for Domino's MENAP
Infant Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Radiotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 7.65 Billion in 2027 | Increasing Global Incidence of Cancer, ...
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
Compact Laminate Market Worth US$ 4,286.13 Million by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by ...
Credence Security to Showcase Leading Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Offerings at ...
Netmore building out nationwide LoRaWAN IoT network in UK and Ireland offering coverage on demand
Titel
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...