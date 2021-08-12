checkAd

Strengthening cybersecurity: ALSO enables better protection against cyberattacks with IntSights

Strengthening cybersecurity: ALSO enables better protection against cyberattacks with IntSights

Emmen, Switzerland, 12. August 2021
PRESS RELEASE
 

Strengthening cybersecurity:
ALSO enables better protection against cyberattacks with IntSights

Via the ALSO Cloud Marketplace, channel partners will be able to add IntSights Threat Command to their offerings, which identifies, analyses and prioritises security threats using cyber intelligence and data mining algorithms.

Even before the pandemic, our everyday working life has been increasingly digitized and virtualized. This brings many advantages, but at the same time it makes systems vulnerable to virtual attacks. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in particular have limited IT resources and are constantly inundated with threat reports - most of which, however, have no direct impact on the business. Nevertheless, security managers spend a lot of valuable time on them and, in the worst case, miss a really critical threat as a result.

Dor Eisner, VP Business Development, IntSights: "Bringing Threat Command to the ALSO Cloud Marketplace community is a big step for IntSights as we continue to make threat intelligence available to all businesses, and in this case, the SMB community. SMBs aren't immune from advanced cybersecurity threats and will experience the same business benefits from cyber threat intelligence as their larger counterparts."

IntSights Threat Command helps SMBs improve their cybersecurity and resilience against attacks. The features in brief:

- Data leak detection (stolen IPs, confidential documents, PII)

- Exposure of account takeovers (theft of credentials)

- Phishing protection (detection and prevention, blocking of fraud campaigns)

- Identify vulnerable services (misconfigured cloud storage services, open ports, unpatched vulnerabilities).

Jan Bogdanovich, Senior Vice President Consumptional Business of ALSO Group: "Data is one of the most important assets of companies and its security is crucial for success and trustful cooperation with customers. IntSights Threat Command is another building block in the development of ALSO's cybersecurity platform. Resellers can use it to offer even more comprehensive protection to their customers, while increasing the monetisation of each digital workplace and thereby their own revenue."

