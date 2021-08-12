checkAd

Westwing reports a successful Q2 2021 with 19% revenue growth and profitability of 8% Adj EBITDA margin

DGAP-News: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Westwing reports a successful Q2 2021 with 19% revenue growth and profitability of 8% Adj EBITDA margin

12.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Westwing reports a successful Q2 2021 with 19% revenue growth and profitability of 8% Adj EBITDA margin

  • Topline level shift confirmed: 19% revenue growth yoy to EUR 132 million in Q2 2021
  • Strong profit generation of EUR 11 million Adj EBITDA and 8% Adj EBITDA margin in Q2 2021
  • Westwing with five consecutive quarters of positive Free Cash Flow, Q2 2021 at EUR 7 million Free Cash Flow
  • The strategically important Westwing Collection share increased by 10%pts yoy to 32% GMV share in Q2 2021
  • Management confirms guidance for FY 2021 with revenues of EUR 510-550 million (18-27% growth) and EUR 42-55 million Adj EBITDA (8-10% Adj EBITDA margin)

 

Munich, August 12, 2021. Westwing, the European leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce, announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 today.

Results Q2 2021

Westwing reported strong growth on top of last year's extraordinary baseline. In the second quarter of 2021 revenues grew by 19% compared to the same quarter last year to EUR 132 million (Q2 2020: EUR 111 million).

This very attractive growth was once more driven by both segments of Westwing. The International segment increased revenues by 11% to EUR 57 million (Q2 2020: EUR 51 million), while the DACH segment grew by 25% to EUR 75 million (Q2 2020: EUR 60 million) in the second quarter of 2021.

The underlying driver of this growth continues to be the very loyal customer base of Westwing. The number of Active Customers having made at least one order in the last twelve months amounted to 1.7 million per end of June 2021, which is 47% more Active Customers compared to end of June last year. The strong retention of the significantly increased customer base, which Westwing had acquired in the last quarters, is a strong confirmation of Westwing's loyalty driven business model and will provide the basis for future growth.

Munich, August 12, 2021. Westwing, the European leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce, announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 today.

