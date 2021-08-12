DGAP-News: JOST Werke AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Quarter Results JOST Werke AG: ​​​​​​​JOST increases sales and profitability significantly in the second quarter of 2021 12.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Strong sales growth: Sales up 56.3% to EUR 273.3 million (Q2 2020: EUR 174.9 million)

- Operating profit grows much faster than sales: Adjusted EBIT up 169.9% to EUR 29.9 million (Q2 2020: EUR 11.1 million)

- Profitability significantly higher: The adjusted EBIT margin rose by 4.7 percentage points to 11.0% despite higher material and logistics costs (Q2 2020: 6.3%).

- Leverage improved considerably: Leverage ratio reduced to 1.63x (Q2 2020: 2.84x)

- Guidance for 2021 confirmed



Neu-Isenburg, August 12, 2021. JOST Werke AG ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for commercial vehicles, today published its interim report for the second quarter of 2021.

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke AG, said: "JOST achieved strong growth across all regions in the second quarter of 2021. Capital expenditure on equipment for transport and agriculture is at a record level worldwide. JOST was able to significantly outperform both the pandemic-affected weak prior-year quarter and the very strong first quarter of 2021. Our high production flexibility enabled us to cope with constraints in the supply chain and meet the rapidly increasing demand. We remain optimistic for the second half of the year and confirm our positive outlook for fiscal year 2021."

All regions report strong sales and earnings growth

Demand for trucks, trailers and agricultural front loaders rose sharply during the second quarter of 2021. JOST lifted its global sales by 56.3% to EUR 273.3 million compared with the prior-year period (Q2 2020: EUR 174.9 million). Adjusted for currency translation effects, this corresponded to an increase of 60.8% in sales. Growth was strongest in the transport sector because the production of trucks and trailers had been significantly impacted by pandemic-related plant closures in the prior-year quarter. JOST's sales in the transport sector increased by 61.3% in the second quarter of 2021 to EUR 204.1 million (Q2 2020: EUR 126.5 million). Sales of agricultural components grew by 43.2% in the same period to EUR 69.3 million (Q2 2020: EUR 48.4 million).