DGAP-News Deutsche Familienversicherung confirms all annual targets for 2021 after 24% growth in the first half-year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 08:00  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Joint Venture
Deutsche Familienversicherung confirms all annual targets for 2021 after 24% growth in the first half-year (news with additional features)

12.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Gross written premiums grow by 24% in the first half-year
  • New business develops according to plan with premium volume of around EUR 14 million
  • Net loss significantly reduced to EUR 0.7 million
  • Successful market launch in Austria
  • New cooperation with Volkswagen Bank GmbH, among others
  • Product innovation "DFV-KombiSchutz" forms the basis for planned global product
  • Founding of an IT joint venture with high-tech start-up STTech GmbH from Munich
  • Positive development in the external review of the calculation basis of supplementary long-term care insurance
  • All 2021 annual targets confirmed; new products and expansion of sales mix

Frankfurt am Main, 12 August 2021 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), the digital insurance company and a leading InsurTech in Europe, consistently continued its dynamic growth path in the second quarter of 2021. The company is hardly affected by the impact of the COVID 19 crisis due to its digital business model and confirms all annual targets for 2021.

"We will realise a similarly strong new business in 2021 as last year and achieve all communicated targets. Seasonal fluctuations are normal and are not a cause for concern. The fact that we are growing by 24% despite the ongoing COVID 19 crisis shows that our digital business model works," comments Stefan Knoll, CEO and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung.


Gross premiums written in property insurance rise by 63.7%

DFV continues to grow significantly faster than the market. Gross premiums written increased by 24.2% to EUR 66.7 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 53.7 million). While premiums in supplementary health insurance increased by 21.3%, growth in non-life insurance was a pleasing 63.7% in the first half of 2021. This development is in line with the Group strategy, which provides for increasing diversification of DFV's product portfolio in order to give the company a broader base. Accordingly, the share of property insurance in premiums written increased further from 6.8% to 8.9% in the first half of 2021.

