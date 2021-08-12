DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results CANCOM: Outstanding growth rates in the second quarter and first half of 2021 12.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- CANCOM Group increases revenue by 18.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021 and by 12.8 percent in the first half of 2021.

- EBITDA up by 60.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter and EBIT by 228.8 percent. This leads to growth rates of 37.2 percent for EBITDA and 96.4 percent for EBIT for the first half of the year.

- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) maintains high growth speed and is 19.5 percent above the prior year's figure.

- Forecast for financial year 2021 confirmed on the basis of key financial figures adjusted for the sale of activities in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Munich, Germany, 12 August 2021 - The CANCOM Group achieved outstandingly high growth rates in revenue and earnings in the second quarter of the financial year 2021. Group revenue increased by 18.6 percent year-on-year to EUR 342.7 million (prior year: EUR 289.0 million). EBITDA reached EUR 32.3 million, representing a growth rate of 60.6 percent (prior year: EUR 20.1 million). The EBITDA margin for the CANCOM Group in the second quarter was thus 9.4 percent (prior year: 7.0 percent). With an increase of 228.8 percent, EBIT also rose exceptionally sharply compared to the same quarter last year, reaching EUR 17.4 million (prior year: EUR 5.3 million).

With regard to the first half of 2021, this development marked CANCOM Group's return to the dynamic growth of the periods before the Corona pandemic. Group revenue for the first half of the year was EUR 715.4 million, an improvement of 12.8 percent over the same period last year (prior year: EUR 634.3 million). EBITDA amounted to EUR 63.3 million, representing growth of 37.2 percent (prior year: EUR 46.1 million). While the increase in revenue was primarily generated in the traditional system house business and thus in the IT Solutions group segment, the Cloud Solutions group segment was once again the main driver of earnings on the basis of existing managed services contracts.