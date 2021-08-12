HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes H1 2021 report



Lehrte, August 12, 2021 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has today published its 2021 half-year report where it reports on dynamic growth.



New sales record:

In the first six months of the current financial year, the HELMA Group achieved a new order intake of EUR 197.2 million (H1 2020: EUR 115.5 million). This corresponds to an increase of 71 % compared to the same period of the previous year, with all business divisions making significant contributions. The resultant order book position of EUR 266.8 million as of June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2020: EUR 199.8 million) establishes very good conditions for tangible revenue growth in the coming year.



In light of the well-filled project pipeline and assuming that the market environment remains intact, HELMA's Management Board expects to achieve a further record new order intake on a full-year basis, exceeding the previous record of EUR 312.5 million from the last year by approximately 20 to 25 %.



Significant revenue and earnings growth:

In the first half of 2021, consolidated revenue grew by around 41% year-on-year from EUR 114.2 million to EUR 161.4 million.



HELMA Eigenheimbau AG generated revenue of EUR 50.6 million (H1 2020: EUR 48.7 million), representing an increase of around 4 % compared to the first half of 2020. The revenue of the subsidiaries HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH and HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH, which are active in the property development business, reported even stronger growth in the reporting period. The revenue of HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH rose by around 41 % from EUR 41.2 million to EUR 57.9 million. HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH accounted for revenue of EUR 51.9 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 23.6 million), which corresponds to a more than doubling year-on-year, or an increase of around 120 %. The revenue of Hausbau Finanz GmbH amounted to EUR 0.9 million in the reporting period (H1 2020: EUR 0.8 million), representing growth of around 19 %.

