checkAd

DGAP-News HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes H1 2021 report

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 08:00  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes H1 2021 report

12.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes H1 2021 report

Lehrte, August 12, 2021 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has today published its 2021 half-year report where it reports on dynamic growth.

New sales record:
In the first six months of the current financial year, the HELMA Group achieved a new order intake of EUR 197.2 million (H1 2020: EUR 115.5 million). This corresponds to an increase of 71 % compared to the same period of the previous year, with all business divisions making significant contributions. The resultant order book position of EUR 266.8 million as of June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2020: EUR 199.8 million) establishes very good conditions for tangible revenue growth in the coming year.

In light of the well-filled project pipeline and assuming that the market environment remains intact, HELMA's Management Board expects to achieve a further record new order intake on a full-year basis, exceeding the previous record of EUR 312.5 million from the last year by approximately 20 to 25 %.

Significant revenue and earnings growth:
In the first half of 2021, consolidated revenue grew by around 41% year-on-year from EUR 114.2 million to EUR 161.4 million.

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG generated revenue of EUR 50.6 million (H1 2020: EUR 48.7 million), representing an increase of around 4 % compared to the first half of 2020. The revenue of the subsidiaries HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH and HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH, which are active in the property development business, reported even stronger growth in the reporting period. The revenue of HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH rose by around 41 % from EUR 41.2 million to EUR 57.9 million. HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH accounted for revenue of EUR 51.9 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 23.6 million), which corresponds to a more than doubling year-on-year, or an increase of around 120 %. The revenue of Hausbau Finanz GmbH amounted to EUR 0.9 million in the reporting period (H1 2020: EUR 0.8 million), representing growth of around 19 %.

Seite 1 von 4
HELMA Eigenheimbau Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes H1 2021 report DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes H1 2021 report 12.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes H1 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Compleo bekennt sich zum United Nations Global Compact
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Compleo committed to the United Nations Global Compact
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest SE: Organisches Wachstum von 36% in Q2'21 übertrifft Games-Markt deutlich; ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:00 UhrHelma Half Year Pretax Profit EUR 12.4 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten