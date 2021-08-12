checkAd

BW Energy Invitation to Q2 2021 Presentation 20 August

BW Energy will release its Half-Year 2021 results on Friday 20 August at 07:30 CEST.

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carl K. Arnet, CFO Knut R. Sæthre and COO Lin G. Espey the same day at 14:00 CEST.

Conference call information:

To dial in to the conference call where the second quarter results and Q&A will be hosted, please dial in to one of the following numbers:

Norway: +47 2396 3688
France: +33 170 750 736
Singapore: +65 6408 5768
UK: +44 3333 009 262
US: +1 6467 224 903

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:
https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwe/q2-2021/

Please note, that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:
Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76
ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing FPSOs to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 242 million barrels at the start of 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 





