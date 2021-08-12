Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Spudding of the Velkerri 76 S2-1 well – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

12 August 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the spudding of the Velkerri 76 S2-1 well (“ Velkerri 76 ”) in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited (“ Origin ”).

Velkerri 76 is targeting the Velkerri play along the south-eastern flank of the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, which is predicted to be in a liquids rich gas window.

The principal objectives for the drilling of Velkerri 76 are to:

drill a vertical pilot well to acquire core and log and conduct a diagnostic fracture injection test data across the Velkerri;

penetrate the Velkerri formation to assess hydrocarbon maturity, saturation and reservoir quality;

provide further information on the areal distribution of the Velkerri formation; and

collect data for potential future horizontal drilling, completion, stimulation and production testing, including ability to flow liquids rich gas.

Philip O’Quigley (CEO of Falcon) commented:

“The spudding of Velkerri 76 marks yet another exciting milestone for the joint venture and we look forward to updating the market as soon as results become available.”

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.