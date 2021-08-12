checkAd

Production report for July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

Oslo, 12 August 2021

Below please find average gross operated production in July 2021 and corresponding numbers for June 2021.

IOX operated         July 2021 June 2021
  Boepd(1) Bopd (2) Boepd(1) Bopd (2)
Colombia 818 570 817 566
Argentina (3) 2,195 291 2,484 298

(1)   Barrels of oil equivalents per day
(2)   Barrels of oil per day
(3)   Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approve operator’s licence.

Comments

In July, average daily production was 3,013 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), compared to 3,301 boepd in May. Output was relatively stable in both Colombia.

In Argentina, gas production was slightly lower than in the month before because of a technical problem in a gas compression unit in Campo Bremen (Santa Cruz). The situation was resolved after seven days and gas production was back on stream on 3 August.

Also, in Argentina, Covid-19 restrictions continue to prevent critical field experts from entering the country, resulting in a further delay of the workover operations at the MMO-15 field which commenced in May, and which produced encouraging results.

In Colombia, transportation of goods and export of oil products from and to the fields was restored, and light trucking is now possible throughout the country. In the Puli C area, however, road blockage especially for heavy and extra-heavy loads, has prohibited the mobilisation of the pulling rig required to recover the shut-in Puli C producing wells. Interoil is discussing with local communities to obtain the necessary approvals.

In the Llanos area, Interoil is now moving Vikingo production through the Perenco oil pipeline, as it did prior to the road blockage. However, the planned drilling of an exploration well in the Altair and LLA-47 blocks have been further delayed. Interoil is dedicating significant resources to obtain the required approvals for this exploration campaign.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

For questions please contact ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Production report for July 2021 Oslo, 12 August 2021 Below please find average gross operated production in July 2021 and corresponding numbers for June 2021. IOX operated        July 2021June 2021 Boepd(1)Bopd (2)Boepd(1)Bopd (2)Colombia818570817566Argentina …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wesana Health Commences Functional Animal Study for Treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury
Pipestone Energy Corp. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides an Operations Update
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board