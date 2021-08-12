checkAd

Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 08:00  |  19   |   |   

Novozymes delivered 9% organic sales growth in the second quarter and 6% organic sales growth in the first half of 2021.
The company has narrowed its full-year financial guidance from previously 2-6% and now expects organic sales growth of 4-6% and an EBIT margin of ~26%, from previously 25-26%.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – August 12, 2021. With 9% organic sales growth in Q2 and 6% organic sales growth in the first six months, Novozymes takes another important step in fulfilling its long-term growth strategy although uncertainties related to the pandemic remains. In the first half year, Novozymes delivers an EBIT-margin of 28.6% and ROIC including goodwill is 22.2%.

“Our results for the first half of the year are strong and we continue to deliver on our strategy, Better Business with Biology. Novozymes is built for growth and we are very pleased to narrow our full-year guidance to the high end of the range. We delivered good performance, especially in the emerging markets, and I also want to highlight our strong performance in Food and Beverages. I continue to be impressed by the organization’s ability to deliver and our results is a clear testament to our ability to adapt to changing conditions while still serving customers.” says Ester Baiget, President & CEO and continues:

“Our growth is supported by continued execution on our strategic direction and today we reached yet another milestone by executing on our commitment to the strategic opportunity area Advanced Protein Solutions by investing DKK 2 billion in one of the fastest growing consumer segments of the food industry. Novozymes draws from decades of experience with fermented catalytic proteins and the investment marks our commitment to feed the world sustainably, showcasing the true power of biotechnology.”

The investment follows the agreement by Novozymes to enter a long-term contract with an anchor customer and key player in the plant-based industry and delivers on Novozymes’ stated purpose of creating better lives in a growing world, by feeding the world sustainably.

Business area results
For the first half of the year, organic performance by business area were -2% in Household Care, 14% in Food, Beverages & Human Health, 16% in Bioenergy, 17% in Grain & Tech Processing, -9% in Agriculture, Animal Health & Nutrition.

In Food, Beverages & Human Health, organic sales were led by particularly strong performance in the food business with dairy and plant-based solutions doing very well. Growth was supported by the two recent acquisitions in Human Health. As expected, organic sales in Household Care declined compared to the same period last year. Sales of enzymes for laundry and dishwashing detergents in developed markets declined while the Freshness platform and increased enzymatic penetration in emerging markets contributed to growth.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range Novozymes delivered 9% organic sales growth in the second quarter and 6% organic sales growth in the first half of 2021. The company has narrowed its full-year financial guidance from previously 2-6% and now expects organic sales growth of 4-6% and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wesana Health Commences Functional Animal Study for Treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury
Pipestone Energy Corp. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides an Operations Update
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board