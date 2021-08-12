Fingerprints’ new biometric PC solution integrated in the Dell Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series

checkAd

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series of laptops from Dell.

Thus far, Fingerprints has been awarded design wins with three of the world’s top five PC manufacturers. Consequently, we expect to be able to announce further PC models in the near future, which feature Fingerprints’ new biometric PC solution.

“This product launch by Dell confirms the positive trend in demand for biometric authentication in consumer and enterprise PCs. Fingerprints is poised for continued growth in this segment, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication to PCs,” comments Ted Hansson, Senior VP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints.

Fingerprints’ new solution for PCs interfaces with Windows Hello and is compliant with Microsoft Enhanced Sign-in (SecureBio), meeting both the biometrics and security requirements of Microsoft. It can be used in combination with a broad range of Fingerprints’ touch sensors, and its software is compatible with the Windows 10 operating system. The solution is tailored for use across a growing number of different form factors and use cases, including notebooks, 2-in-1 convertibles, and PC accessories. Fingerprints’ portfolio of compatible touch sensors is available in various shapes, coatings and customizable colors to support different designs and placements.

On our website, you will find more information on Fingerprints’ touch sensors and software for PCs.

Going forward, new PC models and peripherals launched with Fingerprints’ biometric solution will be publicized in the same manner as mobile device models, i.e. via a tweet from the company’s Twitter account and by updating a ticker on Fingerprints’ website. However, in some specific cases, a PC launch might be communicated via a press release, e.g. when a product is launched by a new customer.

For further information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, Senior VP BL Mobile

Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment





