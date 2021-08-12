Fingerprints’ new biometric PC solution integrated in the Dell Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series

Thus far, Fingerprints has been awarded design wins with three of the world’s top five PC manufacturers. Consequently, we expect to be able to announce further PC models in the near future, which feature Fingerprints’ new biometric PC solution.

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series of laptops from Dell.

“This product launch by Dell confirms the positive trend in demand for biometric authentication in consumer and enterprise PCs. Fingerprints is poised for continued growth in this segment, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication to PCs,” comments Ted Hansson, Senior VP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints.

Fingerprints’ new solution for PCs interfaces with Windows Hello and is compliant with Microsoft Enhanced Sign-in (SecureBio), meeting both the biometrics and security requirements of Microsoft. It can be used in combination with a broad range of Fingerprints’ touch sensors, and its software is compatible with the Windows 10 operating system. The solution is tailored for use across a growing number of different form factors and use cases, including notebooks, 2-in-1 convertibles, and PC accessories. Fingerprints’ portfolio of compatible touch sensors is available in various shapes, coatings and customizable colors to support different designs and placements.

On our website, you will find more information on Fingerprints’ touch sensors and software for PCs.

Going forward, new PC models and peripherals launched with Fingerprints’ biometric solution will be publicized in the same manner as mobile device models, i.e. via a tweet from the company’s Twitter account and by updating a ticker on Fingerprints’ website. However, in some specific cases, a PC launch might be communicated via a press release, e.g. when a product is launched by a new customer.

