Goliath’s Seventh Drill Hole Intersects 48.2 Meters* of Extensive Quartz-Sulphides Veining, ~600 Meters North of Cliff Pad Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C. Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 12.08.2021, 08:00 | 28 | 0 | 0 12.08.2021, 08:00 | All Seven drill holes completed to date have intersected significant widths of veining and sulphides demonstrating the robust nature of this mineralized system at the Surebet Polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone. Following the successful first drill hole from the North Showing drill pad (GD21-006, 195 meters, 030⁰/-62⁰) which intersected 61.5 meters* of quartz-sulphides veining, brecciation and associated alteration, the campaign’s seventh hole from the North Showing drill pad, GD21-007 (177 meters, 060⁰/-62⁰) cut 48.2 meters* of extensive veining and similar quartz-sulphide stockwork to that seen in GD21-006. Portable XRF readings** from GD21-07 at a downhole depth of 115 meters returned up to 2293 g/t Silver, 0.09 % Copper, 0.20% Zinc and 1.68 % Lead (link to images). GD21-06 and now GD21-007, both ~600 meter step out from the Cliff Showing confirm the extent and the orientation of the sulphides mineralization at ~350 meters up-dip and ~450 meters along strike, remaining open in all directions (link to images). GD21-007 plunges to the northeast ~75 m south of the North Showing, intersecting strongly altered sandstone with variable amounts of quartz-sulphides (pyrrhotite-galena-sphalerite-chalcopyrite) veining and stockwork from 69.4 – 117.6 meters, overprinted by more massive quartz-carbonate breccia with minor sulphides between 88.0 to 97.5 meters downhole length. The mineralized interval ends ~30 meters south of mineralization in GD21-006. Drill core from the polymetallic mineralization in the 5 drill holes of the Cliff Showing and now the 2 drill holes from the North Showing have been sent for assay and the first set of results will be finalized shortly. A minimum of 4 fan drill holes will be completed at the North Showing, and additional fan drilling is planned for the Lower and Upper Waterfall, Main and Central Showings of the Surebet Polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone, testing the strike length of ~1000 meters exposed at surface. The 2021 fully funded maiden drill campaign will include step-back holes to test the mineralized structure to a down-dip extent of 500 meters. Based on the polymetallic mineralization observed to date, a second drill has been added to the program to maximize production. A recent airborne geophysical survey and 3D magnetic model delineate a magnetic high to the west and beneath the Surebet Zone, possibly representing an intrusive body that could serve as the source for this extensive system of high-grade gold-silver mineralization. ~5,000 meters of drilling are planned and will target the extensive Surebet higher-grade gold-silver discovery from the exposed quartz-sulphide and sulphide occurrences along strike and to depth (link to video). Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 6





