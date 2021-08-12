Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted Q2 EBITDA DKK 8,196 million vs. estimate DKK 7,850 million.
- Q2 ROCE 13%
- Q2 free cash flow DKK 1,605 million
- Ørsted Full-year EBITDA guidance maintained despite low wind speeds
- Ørsted currently expect the outcome in the low end of the guided range
- Outlook FY investments DKK 39,000-41,000 million
