checkAd

Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance

Autor: PLX AI
12.08.2021, 07:59  |  37   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Ørsted Q2 EBITDA DKK 8,196 million vs. estimate DKK 7,850 million.Q2 ROCE 13%Q2 free cash flow DKK 1,605 millionØrsted Full-year EBITDA guidance maintained despite low wind speedsØrsted currently expect the outcome in the low end of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted Q2 EBITDA DKK 8,196 million vs. estimate DKK 7,850 million.
  • Q2 ROCE 13%
  • Q2 free cash flow DKK 1,605 million
  • Ørsted Full-year EBITDA guidance maintained despite low wind speeds
  • Ørsted currently expect the outcome in the low end of the guided range
  • Outlook FY investments DKK 39,000-41,000 million
Orsted Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance (PLX AI) – Ørsted Q2 EBITDA DKK 8,196 million vs. estimate DKK 7,850 million.Q2 ROCE 13%Q2 free cash flow DKK 1,605 millionØrsted Full-year EBITDA guidance maintained despite low wind speedsØrsted currently expect the outcome in the low end of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Thyssenkrupp Falls 8% as Slow Turnaround Drags On
Bilfinger to Repay Debt, Buy Back Shares, Pay Special Dividend
Volvo Is Cash Machine with Record Order Intake, Bank of America Says in Upgrade
Freenet Q2 EBITDA EUR 113.5 Million
Humana CEO Leaves to Lead Apoteket AB
DFDS Says Freight Volumes Continued to Rise in July
H+H International Q2 Organic Growth 39%
Titel
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
SGS Says Granzer Acquisition Was Canceled
Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs
Bayer Falls 6% Despite Earnings Beat as Crop Science Outlook Disappoints
Kambi Says Unaffected by Penn National Gaming Buying Score Media
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Aixtron: Spekulation auf Ausbruch - Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09.08.21Ørsted: Nach dem Ausbruch könnte die Aktie bis hierhin steigen - Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
05.08.21Maydorns Meinung: Robinhood, AMC, BioNTech, St. Lithium, Varta, BYD, Tesla, Samsung SDI, Ørsted, Nel
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
04.08.21Ørsted Completed 367 MW Wind Farm in Texas, Its Largest Onshore to Date
PLX AI | Analysen
03.08.21Ørsted Onshore Unit CEO Declan Flanagan Resigns
PLX AI | Analysen
15.07.21Maydorns Meinung: Daimler, Siemens Energy & Gamesa, Nordex, Orsted, TUI, AMC, BYD, CureVac, Apple, S. Lithium
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte