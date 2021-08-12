Novozymes Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises Bottom End of Organic Growth Guidance
(PLX AI) – Novozymes Q2 EBIT DKK 990 million vs. estimate DKK 917 millionQ2 EBIT margin 27.7%Q2 sales DKK 3,580 million vs. estimate DKK 3,522 millionQ2 net income DKK 794 million vs. estimate DKK 698 million2021 outlook: Organic sales growth of 4% …
- (PLX AI) – Novozymes Q2 EBIT DKK 990 million vs. estimate DKK 917 million
- Q2 EBIT margin 27.7%
- Q2 sales DKK 3,580 million vs. estimate DKK 3,522 million
- Q2 net income DKK 794 million vs. estimate DKK 698 million
- 2021 outlook: Organic sales growth of 4% to 6%, up from 2-6% previously
- Outlook sales in reported DKK slightly less than 1p.p. lower.
- EBIT margin outlook at ~26%, net supported by one-offs but including negative y/y impacts from currency, as well as M&A related effects of around 1p.p. each
- ROIC incl. goodwill between 19% to 20%
- FCF before acquisitions at DKK 2.5 to 2.9 billion now including DKK ~300m investment in the new production line in Blair, Nebraska
