DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

12.08.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF PRESS RELEASE

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

Vancouver, BC, Canada, August 12th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines, is pleased to announce that the Company received its DTC eligibility.

Defence's common shares are now eligible for book entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (DTC), which facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of its common shares in the United States.

"We are pleased to have received DTC eligibility to facilitate the trading of our common shares for U.S. investors and brokerage firms. This will allow for faster execution and improve liquidity, which will broaden our investors base," said Sébastien Plouffe, Defence's Chief Executive Officer.

About Defence:
Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:
Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director
P: (514) 947-2272
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com
www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

