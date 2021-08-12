checkAd

Ex-date for exercising pre-emptive right to subscribe for new shares

On 02.08.2021, Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp informed of its intention to increase share capital, conduct a public offering and fix the list of shareholders entitled to exercise pre-emptive right to subscribe for new shares. The respective news is available here.

The list of the shareholders entitled to exercise the pre-emptive right to subscribe for the new shares shall be fixed at the end of the business day on 17.08.2021 (the record date). Therefore, the ex-date (the date of changing the rights attached to shares), i.e. the date as of which the shares are traded without pre-emptive subscription right, is 16.08.2021.

Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee





