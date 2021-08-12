Altera Infrastructure GP L.L.C. Announces Extension of Early Participation Deadline for Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

The Exchange Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 25, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by Holdings in its sole discretion. The Exchange Offer remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions as described in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated July 29, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”).

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure GP L.L.C., the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (“Altera” or the “Partnership”), today announced that it is extending the Early Tender Time (as defined in the Offering Memorandum (as defined below)) to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 16, 2021, for the offer (the “Exchange Offer”) by Altera Infrastructure Holdings L.L.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Partnership (“Holdings”), to exchange the 8.50% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Old Notes”) issued by the Partnership and Altera Infrastructure Finance Corp. for newly issued 8.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 or 11.50% Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2026 issued by Holdings. The withdrawal deadline has expired and will not be extended.

Pursuant to the terms of the previously announced Exchange and Support Agreement (as defined in the Offering Memorandum), Altera is proceeding to complete the Brookfield Exchanges (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) on the Settlement Date regardless of the amount of Old Notes tendered in the Exchange Offer or whether the Exchange Offer is completed.

The Exchange Offer is being made, and the New Notes are being offered and issued, only to holders of Old Notes who are either (a) reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”)), or (b) non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, and if located or resident in a jurisdiction in Canada, (x) an “accredited investor” as defined in National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”) or section 73.3(1) of the Securities Act (if located or resident in Ontario), as applicable, that either would acquire the New Notes for its own account or would be deemed to be acquiring the New Notes as principal by applicable law, and (y) a “permitted client” as defined in National Instrument 31-103 – Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations (“NI 31-103”). Additional eligibility criteria may apply to holders of Old Notes located in certain other jurisdictions. The holders of Old Notes who are eligible to participate in the Exchange Offer pursuant to the foregoing conditions are referred to as “Eligible Holders.” Eligible Holders of the Old Notes who desire to obtain and complete an eligibility form should contact the information agent and exchange agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., at (888) 605-1958 (toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers), email altera@dfking.com or access the website at www.dfking.com/altera.