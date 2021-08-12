Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Aker Offshore Wind Preferred Bidder for Floating Offshore Wind Stake in Japan (PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind and global wind and solar company, Mainstream Renewable Power have together been selected as the preferred bidder to acquire aninitial 50 percent stake in Progression Energy’s 800MW floating offshore wind project in …



