Aker Offshore Wind Preferred Bidder for Floating Offshore Wind Stake in Japan
(PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind and global wind and solar company, Mainstream Renewable Power have together been selected as the preferred bidder to acquire aninitial 50 percent stake in Progression Energy’s 800MW floating offshore wind project in …
(PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind and global wind and solar company, Mainstream Renewable Power have together been selected as the preferred bidder to acquire aninitial 50 percent stake in Progression Energy’s 800MW floating offshore wind project in …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind and global wind and solar company, Mainstream Renewable Power have together been selected as the preferred bidder to acquire an
- initial 50 percent stake in Progression Energy’s 800MW floating offshore wind project in Japan.
- The project is a well-formed early-stage development asset.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare