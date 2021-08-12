Garo Q2 EBIT SEK 55.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 43 Million
(PLX AI) – Garo Q2 revenue SEK 341.2 million vs. estimate SEK 295 million.Q2 EBIT margin 16.1%Q2 net income SEK 42.6 million
- (PLX AI) – Garo Q2 revenue SEK 341.2 million vs. estimate SEK 295 million.
- Q2 EBIT margin 16.1%
- Q2 net income SEK 42.6 million
