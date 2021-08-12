checkAd

GRAMMER AG continues positive business performance despite challenging environment

DGAP-News: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results
GRAMMER AG continues positive business performance despite challenging environment

12.08.2021 / 08:58
GRAMMER AG continues positive business performance despite challenging environment

 

- GRAMMER Group revenue up a substantial 32.2 % on the previous year

- APAC with the strongest growth, Commercial Vehicles continuing to grow at a disproportionately strong rate in all regions

- Business performance in the AMERICAS and EMEA impacted by customer plant closures due to semiconductor supply shortages and rising raw material prices

- Substantial improvement in operating EBIT to 32.4 million euros despite this challenging environment

- Full-year guidance for 2021 confirmed

Ursensollen, August 12, 2021 - GRAMMER Group's revenue reached 972.5 million euros in the first half of 2021, equivalent to a year-on-year increase of 32.2 % (01-06 2020: 735.8 million euros). With the first six months of the previous year significantly impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, business subsequently continued to recover in the first half of 2021. Revenue grew sharply over the previous year in all regions, with APAC posting the greatest improvement of 43.0 % to 206.5 million euros (01-06 2020: 144.4 million euros). Revenue in EMEA recovered by 28.0 % to 562.0 million euros in the first half of the year (01-06 2020: 439.2 million euros), while the AMERICAS posted a 33.2 % increase in revenue to 247.2 million euros (01-06 2020: 185.6 million euros). Worldwide, both divisions - Automotive and Commercial Vehicles - recorded a 28.9 % and 38.9 % increase in revenue, respectively.

Significant improvement in earnings

The growth in revenue, a favorable product mix and the implementation of restructuring measures as planned triggered a significant improvement in the GRAMMER Group's earnings. Thus, operating EBIT came to 32.4 million euros in the first half of 2021 (01-06 2020: -45.7 million euros), translating into an operating EBIT margin of 3.3 % (01-06 2020: -6.2 %). This figure is adjusted for once-time expenses of 4.5 million euros arising in connection with the disposal of the subsidiary in Spain, directly attributable costs of 2.3 million euros for the corona-related protection and response measures and currency-translation gains of 2.2 million euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 27.8 million euros in the first half of 2021 (01-06 2020: -53.0 million euros).

DGAP-News GRAMMER AG continues positive business performance despite challenging environment DGAP-News: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results GRAMMER AG continues positive business performance despite challenging environment 12.08.2021 / 08:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

