Share Buyback Report

12 August 2021

On 11 August 2021, Acron’s Board of Directors approved the report on shares tendered to Acron by its shareholders.

The total number of the tendered shares was 3,776,844 or 9.32 % of Acron’s charter capital, including all 3,347,146 quasi-treasury shares tendered by Acron’s subsidiaries. This means that once the share buyback is complete, Acron Group will no longer have quasi-treasury shares.

The repurchased shares shall be paid on or before 21 August 2021.

Chairman of Acron’s Board of Directors Alexander Popov commented on the results: ‘As part of our ESG strategy and in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code and international best practices, we are streamlining Acron’s corporate structure and removing its quasi-treasury shares. Decision on the future of the resulting treasury stock will be made later. Russian law requires that it be cancelled or sold within one year’.

 

 

 


Media Contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev

Anastasia Gromova

Tatiana Smirnova

Public Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor Contacts:

Ilya Popov

Sergey Smirnov

Investor Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

 

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development Project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe, and the United States as key markets.

 

In 2020, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron’s shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

 

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.





