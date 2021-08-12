checkAd

EastCoal Announces Private Placement, Appointment of A New Director and Name Change

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 09:00  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / EastCoal Inc (TSX-V:ECX) ("EastCoal" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it proposes to proceed with a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of 4,040,404 units (the 'Units') …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / EastCoal Inc (TSX-V:ECX) ("EastCoal" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it proposes to proceed with a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of 4,040,404 units (the 'Units') at a price of $0.12375 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Share") in the share capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.165 for a period of twelve months from the closing date.

The Company plans to allocate the gross proceeds of the Private placement to general working capital.

It is currently anticipated that 2,303,030 Units will be purchased by Kings Chapel International Limited ("Kings Chapel"), a BVI registered company. Following the closing of the Private Placement, Kings Chapel will own 10% of the Company's outstanding Shares and 18.2% assuming the exercise of the Warrants. Kings Chapel is also pursuing a potential opportunity to purchase additional Shares, and, if successful, will own 21.3% of the Company's outstanding Shares assuming the exercise of the Warrants. The Warrants issued to Kings Chapel will contain a restriction preventing the exercise of the Warrants if such exercise would result in Kings Chapel holding greater than 20% of the Company's outstanding Shares until such time as the Company has received shareholder approval to the creation of a new control person.

The Company has scheduled an annual and special meeting of its shareholders to be held on September 20, 2021 and will at such meeting request that the disinterested shareholders of the Company approve Kings Chapel as a possible new control person of the Company. As noted above, Kings Chapel will not be allowed to exercise a portion of the Warrants prior to such approval.

The Private Placement is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Julian Treger, a person closely associated with Kings Chapel, has, subject to completion of the Private Placement, agreed to join the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") as Non-Executive Director. Mr Treger is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group Plc. During his tenure at Anglo Pacific Group, he has made $450m of acquisitions, transforming the business from a coal-based royalty business to a battery focused streamer, whilst increasing income from £3m in 2013 to close to £60m in 2019 pre-covid. Mr Treger also serves as non-executive chairman of Audley Capital Advisors llp, an investment advisory firm focused on natural resources which has a long track record of transforming and unlocking considerable value in the commodities extraction space, notably at Western Coal Corp which it restructured pre bankruptcy and oversaw the sale a few years later at a value of $3.3b, and at Mantos Copper, acquired from Anglo American for $300m in 2015 and now worth well over $1b. In addition, Mr. Treger holds external non-executive directorships with Mantos Copper S.A., Broadwell Capital and BSL plc. He has a BA from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Seite 1 von 2
EastCoal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EastCoal Announces Private Placement, Appointment of A New Director and Name Change VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / EastCoal Inc (TSX-V:ECX) ("EastCoal" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it proposes to proceed with a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of 4,040,404 units (the 'Units') …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Notices in Terms of Section 155 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008
Timberline Provides Exploration and Corporate Updates
Clarification on Press Release August 10 2021 “TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs An Exclusive Joint ...
Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and ...
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
CORRECTION: Former 2x New York Yankees World Series Champion Jim Leyritz To Appear On "Krush House" ...
Rockland Resources Update on Exploration Delays at Cole Gold Mines Project Due to Forest Fires in ...
Favorable Decision Statement Issued by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...