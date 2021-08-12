checkAd

Release of Marimekko's Half-year Financial report, 1 January–30 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 09:00  |  23   |   |   

Marimekko Corporation, Press release 12 August 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Marimekko Corporation’s Half-year Financial report 1 January–30 June 2021 will be published on Thursday 19 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m. EEST. The report and related materials will be available on the company’s website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/ after the publication.

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 19 August 2021 at 2.00 p.m. EEST. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/2021-q2-results/, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.

Additional information:
Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2020, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 286 million and the company's net sales were EUR 124 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 420 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Release of Marimekko's Half-year Financial report, 1 January–30 June 2021 Marimekko Corporation, Press release 12 August 2021 at 10.00 a.m. Marimekko Corporation’s Half-year Financial report 1 January–30 June 2021 will be published on Thursday 19 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m. EEST. The report and related materials will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
FibroGen Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Roxadustat for Anemia of Chronic Kidney ...
Wesana Health Commences Functional Animal Study for Treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury
Pipestone Energy Corp. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides an Operations Update
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Entourage Health Expands its Saturday Cannabis Brand into Quebec
City of Lancaster CA Orders Beam Global EV ARC Off-Grid EV Charging System for Public Use
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board