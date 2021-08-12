checkAd

ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZNX)(OTCQB:ZNCXF)(FRA:A2JLRM) announces that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZNX)(OTCQB:ZNCXF)(FRA:A2JLRM) announces that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "ZNCXF". The Company will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol "ZNX.V".

"The OTCQB Market provides ZincX access to a much larger audience of U.S. based shareholders," said Peeyush Varshney, CEO of ZincX. "Moving to the OTCQB complements our TSXV listing by providing investors with direct access to our common shares in both countries.

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the U.S. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, US public market.

The Akie Zn-Pb-Ag Project

The 100% owned Akie property is situated within the Kechika Trough, the southernmost area of the regionally extensive Paleozoic Selwyn Basin and one of the most prolific sedimentary basins in the world for the occurrence of SEDEX zinc-lead-silver and stratiform barite deposits.

Drilling on the Akie property by ZincX Resources since 2005 has identified a significant body of baritic-zinc-lead SEDEX mineralization known as the Cardiac Creek deposit. The deposit is hosted by siliceous, carbonaceous, fine-grained clastic rocks of the Middle to Late Devonian Gunsteel Formation.

The Company updated the estimate of mineral resources at Cardiac Creek in 2018, as follows:

5% Zinc Cut-Off Grade

Contained Metal:

Category

Tonnes
(million)

Zn (%)

Pb (%)

Ag (g/t)

Zn (B lbs)

Pb (B lbs)

Ag (M oz)

Indicated

